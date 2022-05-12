Business Vietnam keen on promoting agricultural partnership with US Vietnam views the US as an important partner in the field of agriculture, stated Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan at a working session with representatives from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Washington D.C. on May 11.

Business “The blue economy scenarios for Vietnam” report launched Scenarios for Vietnam’s maritime economy are outlined in a report launched at a ceremony jointly held by the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Hanoi on May 12.

Business SEA Games 31: Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2022 opens The Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2022 fair, introducing 10,000 typical handicraft products, opened in the area next to the square at My Dinh National Stadium on May 11.

Business Vietnam's central localities, India look to push up trade cooperation A workshop has been held in the central province of Khanh Hoa, aiming to boost trade cooperation between the central provinces of Vietnam and India.