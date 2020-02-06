Business Vietjet Air to open three direct routes to India Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open three direct routes linking Vietnam’s Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, its representative said on February 6.

Business Da Nang licenses 14 foreign-invested projects in January The central coastal city of Da Nang granted licences to 14 foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of nearly 1.69 billion USD in January, the municipal Department of Planning and Investment announced on February 4.

Business Heineken Vietnam invests additional 70 million USD in Vung Tau factory The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has recently allowed Heineken Vietnam Brewery - Vung Tau JSC to increase its investment capital from 312.5 million USD to 381.3 million USD.