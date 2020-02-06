Over 1.1 trillion VND worth of G-bonds raised
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Over 1.1 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) worth of government bonds has been raised by the State Treasury through a recent auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
The amount was collected via 30-year bonds with an annual interest of 3.72 percent, 0.08 percent lower than that offered in the previous auction on January 15.
Meanwhile, 20-year bonds failed to attract any bidder.
The interest rate of 30-year bonds has dropped to a record since its first issuance in 2016 with an yield of 7.98 percent per year.
Since the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has raised more than 10.6 trillion VND via four auctions at the HNX./.
