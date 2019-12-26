Over 110,700 tonnes of rice from reserve allocated to localities
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Over 110,700 tonnes of rice worth more than 1 trillion VND from the national reserve have been allocated to localities to support people after natural disasters, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and in forest plantation projects, and students living in especially disadvantaged areas, since the beginning of this year.
During a press conference in Hanoi on December 26, Deputy General Director of the State Reserves Le Van Thoi said the rice aid came promptly and safely, contributing to easing difficulties in poor localities.
Pham Viet Ha, deputy head of the General Department of State Reserves’ Goods Management Department, said the general department provided equipment for the National Committee on Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, with a total value of nearly 59 billion VND in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision.
The general department and the committee are working to submit a plan to the Finance Ministry and PM to provide more disaster-response equipment for ministries, agencies and localities.
Ministries, agencies also allocated items from reserves for national defence-security, disaster and epidemics control, social welfares with a total value of over 294 billion VND (12.7 million USD)./.
