Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury of Vietnam raised over 11.1 trillion VND (482 million USD) through 13 government bond auctions in June, down 6.7 percent month-on-month, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange.



During the month, the bidding volume was 4.9-fold higher than the offering.



Accordingly, 10-year bonds will yield an annual interest rate of 4.64 – 4.67 percent, 15-year bonds between 5-5.03 percent, 20-year bonds between 5.58 – 5.63 percent, and 30-year bonds between 5.78 – 5.85 percent.



Compared to May, interest rates were down 0.04 – 0.1 percent each year.



In the G-bond secondary market, the total volume of bonds sold by the outright method exceeded 630 million, equivalent to more than 69.2 trillion VND, down 19.2 percent in value from the previous month.



The trading volume through repurchase agreements (repos) reached over 969 million worth upwards 97.3 trillion VND, up 8 percent in value month-on-month.



Foreign investors made outright purchases worth over 3.6 trillion VND, and outright sales of more than 743 billion VND. Their repo sales were estimated at over 39 billion VND.-VNA