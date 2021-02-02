Environment Discovery of U Minh Thuong National Park The U Minh Thuong National Park is the fifth biosphere reserve in Vietnam recognised by UNESCO and the eighth ramsar site in the country. It is a tourist site that should not be missed when visiting the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang.

Environment Vietnam improves weather forecasting capacity Vietnam has made progress in weather prediction, extending the typhoon and tropical depression forecasting and warning to between three and five days, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Environment Water shortages, climate change linked to saline intrusion in Mekong Delta The most severe saline intrusion - the movement of ocean saltwater into riverine freshwater - is said to occur in the Mekong Delta region from February 8 to 16, coinciding with the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, since Chinese hydro-power plants have reduced their water discharge, which affects water flows downstream on the Mekong River, experts have said.