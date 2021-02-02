Over 1,130 wild animals rescued in 2020: ENV
A pangolin rescued from a wildlife trafficking case (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 1,132 wild animals in Vietnam were rescued last year as 57.1 percent of the 2,216 violation cases reported by civilians handled, said the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on February 1.
The non-governmental organisation on wildlife protection recorded a total of 2,907 violation cases in the year, nearly doubling its 2019 data. They comprised of 1,956 cases in advertising illegal wildlife trade and 863 others of captivity.
The rescued included 436 birds, 362 turtles and 120 monkeys, among others.
Of particular note, seven bears held captive in southern Binh Duong province were transferred to a sanctuary in Ninh Binh in the north, bringing the number of saved bears last year to 32.
ENV Deputy Director Nguyen Phuong Dung urged relevant agencies to exert more efforts in raising the success rate of handling wildlife violations this year, and asked people to not use wildlife products but report unlawful activities through the free hotline on wildlife protection on 1800-1522 and email hotline@fpt.vn./.