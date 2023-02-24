Over 1.17 trillion VND raised for needy people in "humane Tet" campaign
More than 1.17 trillion VND (49.16 million USD) was mobilised during a campaign launched by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) in support of needy people on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival.
A humanitarian fair held during the campaign (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1.17 trillion VND (49.16 million USD) was mobilised during a campaign launched by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) in support of needy people on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival.
The donations, in both cash and kind, have been delivered to more than 2.61 million poor people and those in difficult circumstances, the VRC Central Committee reported at a meeting on February 24.
Apart from the handover of gifts, there were fairs and cultural exchanges held in localities as part of the campaign.
President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Bui Thi Hoa said the campaign received warm response from VRC chapters at all levels, stressing that the attention of all-level Party Committees and authorities, innovations by VRC units, the diversification of activities, the consensus between VRC officials and volunteers, and the engagement of beneficiaries are important to the implementation of the campaign.
The 2024 edition is expected to be rolled out in 20 cities and provinces nationwide./.