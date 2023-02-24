Society Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in forest protection The Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in coordination with the Department of Forest Inspection of Laos, organised a conference in the central city of Hue on February 24 to review their cooperation in the last five years and discuss coordination activities in 2023 – 2028.

Society VRCS raises nearly 10 bln VND in support of Turkish, Syrian people The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has received nearly 10 billion VND (434,000 USD) donated by Red Cross workers, organisations and businesses in support of Turkish and Syrian people following the devastating earthquake.

Society Refresher course held to improve foreign-service information capacity The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the British Embassy in Vietnam opened a refresher course for some state and press agencies on February 23 to help improve staff knowledge of foreign-service information and communication skills.

Society No Vietnamese casualties reported in Turkey quake thus far: ambassador It has been two weeks since the devastating earthquake on February 6, and there have yet to be reports of Vietnamese casualties in Turkey, Vietnamese Ambassador to Turkey Do Son Hai said on February 22.