– The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilised more than 11.93 trillion VND (512.99 million USD) through Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in May, down 5 percent against the previous month.Successful bidders will enjoy an annual yield of 3.7 percent for five-year bonds, 4.69-4.72 percent for ten-year bonds, 5.04-5.06 percent for 15-year-bond, 5.68-5.69 percent for 20-year bonds, and 5.85-5.88 percent for 30-year bonds.Compared with April, the coupon rates of 30-year bonds increased 0.03 percent per annum. Meanwhile, the rates of the remaining bonds fell between 0.01 and 0.03 percent.In the G-bond secondary market, the total volume of G-bonds sold by the outright method exceeded 783 million, equivalent to over 86.1 trillion VND (3.7 billion USD), up 11.5 percent in value from the previous month.The trading volume through repurchase agreements (repos) reached more than 888 million bonds, worth more than 90.1 trillion VND (3.8 billion USD), down 8.4 percent in value month on month.Foreign investors made outright purchases worth over 2.4 trillion VND (103.2 million USD), and outright sales of more than 1.2 trillion VND (51.6 million USD). Their repo sales were estimated at 365 billion VND (15.6 million USD).The State Treasury has so far this year raised nearly 93.98 trillion VND (4.04 billion USD) via government bond auctions at the HNX, fulfilling over 36 percent of the yearly target.It plans to issue G-bonds worth 260 trillion VND (11.18 billion USD) via auctions in 2019.-VNA