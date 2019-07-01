The performance aims to courage people to embrace a positive and healthy lifestyle by pursuing regular exercises to equilibrate mind and reduce stress. (Photo: VNA)

More than 1,200 people in the central coastal city of Da Nang and neigbouring localities joined a yoga performance on June 30 in celebration of the 5th International Yoda Day (June 21).Themed “Yoga for green life”, the performance was jointly held by the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Da Nang, the Embassy of India in Vietnam, and the Baoviet Life Corporation.It aims to encourage people to embrace a positive and healthy lifestyle by pursuing regular exercises to equilibrate mind and reduce stress.Vo Van Thang, Chairman of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Da Nang, said the performance is an annual activity to promote yoga and its values to the community life.It also helped strengthen solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Indian people, he added.In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day.Yoga is an ancient practice which brings together physical, mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind. Yoga is a form of exercise that is performed through diet, breathing and physical posture.The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action" - which focuses on the way how yoga can help people to survive in the changing environment.-VNA