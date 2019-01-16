A house built within the project's framework (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – More than 1,240 people in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Quang Nam, who became victims of Storm Damrey in late 2017, received support from a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) project.



The information was revealed during a conference to conclude the project, held in Tuy Hoa city of Phu Yen on January 16.



The project, sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Korea, was launched in December 2017 and ended in December 2018.



Nearly 80 houses were repaired and 304 others, which are flood proofing, were built, surpassing the project’s initial target.



Each house was built at a cost of nearly 50 million VND (2,200 USD). Beneficiaries included impoverished households and those whose houses were destroyed by the storm.



In addition, funds worth 5,000 USD each were set up in the provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa to help local residents improve their housing situations.



Damrey hit Vietnam on November 4, 2017, affecting more than 4.3 million people and causing losses of more than 1 billion USD. Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Quang Nam provinces were hardest hit. –VNA