US recognises Vietnam's pangasius quality control system The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) under the United States Department of Agriculture has officially recognised Vietnam's Pangasius Food Safety Control System after more than three years of negotiations.

Vietnam's purchasing power continues to grow Purchasing power has rising during the first 10 months of the year and total revenue for goods and services hit 4 quadrillion VND (172.5 billion USD), an 11.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Dak Lak: total retail sales rises 13.7 pct in 10 months The total retail sales of goods and services of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in the first 10 months of this year increased 13.7 percent year-on-year to over 66.3 trillion VND (more than 2.84 billion USD), according to the provincial Department of Statistics.

Vinamilk Q3 profit meets 80 percent of yearly target The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, one of the country's leading dairy producer, has reported its nine-month net profit hit 80 percent of the year's target.