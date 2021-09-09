Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry confirmed additional 12,420 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours till 5pm on September 9, including 21 imported and 12,399 domestic ones.



Among the local infections, Ho Chi Minh City reported 5,549, Binh Duong 4,531, Dong Nai 880, Long An 412, Tay Ninh 161, Kien Giang 135 and Tien Giang 115. The capital city of Hanoi had 35 cases. There were 6,138 infections detected in the community on the day.



Vietnam has so far recorded 576,096 cases, ranking 50th out of 222 countries and territories in the number of infections.



Nine provinces have gone through 14 consecutive days without new infections, including Bac Kan, Tuyen Giang, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Vinh Phuc.



Up to 12,523 were given the all-clear from the virus the same day, raising the total recoveries to 338,170. Meanwhile, 272 were reported dead, bringing the total death toll to 14,470, or 2.5 percent of the total infections and 0.4 percent higher than the world’s average.



Since April 27, over 41.4 million people have tested for the virus.



Also on September 8, 778,673 shots of vaccine were administered, raising the total to 24,781,185, including 20,591,403 first and 4,189,782 second shots./.