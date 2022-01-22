Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed decisions on the free-of-charge provision of over 13,000 tonnes of rice sourced from the national reserves to nine provinces nationwide to support flood-hit and needy people during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and the between-crop period in early 2022.



Of the rice amount, more than 3,738 tonnes will be delivered to the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh to support people affected by flood.



Meanwhile, the southern province of Tay Ninh, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, the central provinces of Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Nghe An and Quang Binh, and the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will be allocated over 9,877 tonnes of rice to support people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and during the between-crop period.



The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to work together to implement the decision and submit reports on it.



Meanwhile, People’s Committees of beneficiary localities are requested to bear responsibility on the accuracy of relevant information they provide and deliver the rice aid to the right people in a timely manner./.