Upon proposals put forward by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh agreed to distribute the volume of rice to affected people in central and southern provinces.

According to the above ministry, more than 8.6 million people in the localities need emergency food relief due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 16, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also agreed to offer more than 4,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to support pandemic-hit people in three provinces of Binh Phuoc, Bac Lieu and Soc Trang./.

VNA