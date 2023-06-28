Business Int’l food industry exhibition opens in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food and Beverages II-2023 (HCMC FOODEX 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in the southern economic hub on June 28.

Business HCM City leader calls for development support from French businesses Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has called for support from the French business community for the Vietnamese southern economic hub’s building of suitable sustainable development solutions at a recent working session in Paris.

Business Vietnam-Canada business forum held in British Columbia province A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Consul General of Vietnam in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung on June 27 organised the Vietnam - Canada Business Forum which attracted more than 100 participants.