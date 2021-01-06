Over 14 billion USD mobilised through G-bond auctions at HNX in 2020
Nearly 324 trillion VND (over 14 billion USD) was mobilised through G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in 2020, accounting for 108 percent of the set plan.
The average trading value reached 10.27 trillion VND per session, a year-on-year surge of 13.73 percent.
As of December 31, the total value of listed G-bonds was estimated at more than 1.35 quadrillion VND, up 17.29 percent from the same time last year.
In December, G-bond transactions on the HNX saw robust developments in both primary and secondary markets.
In the primary market, some 52.98 trillion VND was raised from 25 auctions in December, up 43.6 percent from the previous month. Of the total, 43.6 trillion VND was mobilised for the State Treasury of Vietnam, 6.9 trillion VND for the Vietnam Development Bank, and over 2.47 trillion VND for the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies.
Meanwhile, in the secondary market, the average trading value per session reached over 14 trillion VND, the highest recorded in 2020.
The total volume of bonds in outright trading amounted to 1.93 billion, worth 213.7 trillion VND, or 30.38 percent higher than the previous month’s value. Trading volume through repurchase agreements (repos) was more than 1 billion bonds, valued at over 108.9 trillion VND, accounting for 33.76 percent of the total transaction value in the market.
There was no repos transaction made by foreign players, while they made outright trading worth over 3.6 trillion VND in buying value, and 2.41 trillion VND in selling value.
In December, foreign investors net bought 1.21 trillion VND, the largest amount in the year. During January-December, they bought a total net value of 3.95 trillion VND./.