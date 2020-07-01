Over 1.4 billion USD raised via G-bond auctions in June
A total of nearly 32.6 trillion VND (over 1.4 billion USD) was raised by the State Treasury through 16 G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June.
Hanoi (VNA) – A total of nearly 32.6 trillion VND (over 1.4 billion USD) was raised by the State Treasury through 16 G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June.
The amount was 77.2 percent higher than that of the previous month. About 90 percent of G-bonds offered were sold.
Annual interest rates of 10-year and 15-year bonds rose by 0.04 – 0.05 percent against May while those of five-year and 20-year ones declined 0.04 – 0.25 percent.
On the secondary G-bond market, trading volume averaged nearly 8.2 billion VND per session, a month-on-month decrease of 11.8 percent.
Total outright purchases of G-bonds in June amounted over 114 trillion VND, down 8 percent month-on-month; while total trading volume of G-bonds via repurchasing agreements (repos) was valued 65.3 trillion VND, up 7.9 percent.
Foreign investors made outright purchases of more than 5.2 trillion VND, and outright sales of over 3 trillion VND. They did not make any repo transactions.
Total listed G-bonds were valued at more than 1.16 quadrillion VND as of June 30./.
The amount was 77.2 percent higher than that of the previous month. About 90 percent of G-bonds offered were sold.
Annual interest rates of 10-year and 15-year bonds rose by 0.04 – 0.05 percent against May while those of five-year and 20-year ones declined 0.04 – 0.25 percent.
On the secondary G-bond market, trading volume averaged nearly 8.2 billion VND per session, a month-on-month decrease of 11.8 percent.
Total outright purchases of G-bonds in June amounted over 114 trillion VND, down 8 percent month-on-month; while total trading volume of G-bonds via repurchasing agreements (repos) was valued 65.3 trillion VND, up 7.9 percent.
Foreign investors made outright purchases of more than 5.2 trillion VND, and outright sales of over 3 trillion VND. They did not make any repo transactions.
Total listed G-bonds were valued at more than 1.16 quadrillion VND as of June 30./.