Society Planting a billion trees on the path to success Millions of trees are expected to be planted across the country as part of the post-Lunar New Year tree planting festival, contributing significantly to the project of planting one billion trees by 2025.

Society Kien Giang fishermen urged to keep IUU fishing fight A working group from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Rach Gia City Fisheries Association in the southern province of Kien Giang on February 18 visited local fishermen before their first voyage in the Lunar New Year 2024.

Society Infographic Hanoi piloting dedicated cycling route from Feb. 1 The Hanoi Department of Transport has issued a document on piloting a dedicated bicycle route along the To Lich River starting from February 1. From Moc Bridge to Yen Hoa Bridge in Cau Giay district, the route was previously reserved for pedestrians but is now for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Society Unique trees on Truong Sa archipelago Bang Vuong, or the square-fruit Malabar Almond tree, is not only a distinctive plant of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago but also a symbol of the resilience and vigorous spirit of the Vietnamese Navy soldiers.