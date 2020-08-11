Tourists in Da Nang bound for HCM City get tested for COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – As many as 1,453 tourists stranded in Da Nang due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city will be flown back to Hanoi and HCM City on August 12-14, announced the city’s Department of Tourism.

Social distancing measures are being applied in Da Nang in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 after locally-transmitted cases have been emerging in the city since July 25.

The tourists will be transported on flights arranged by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Vietjet Air.

There will be two flights from Da Nang to Hanoi on August 12 and two more on August 13, carrying a total 828 passengers, including 799 Vietnamese and 29 foreigners.

Meanwhile, 625 passengers will be flown to HCM City on three flights on August 13 and 14. All of them tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 on August 10./.