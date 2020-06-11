Environment Waste management projects line up to help address pollution issues A community-based waste management project aiming to scale up classification and foster green investment was launched on June 8 in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Environment Walk in Hanoi calls for environmental protection A walk was held around Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of Hanoi on June 7 morning to raise public awareness of environmental protection.

Environment Tien Giang speeds work to protect eastern sea dyke The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is speeding up a project to repair an eroded sea dyke that prevents saltwater erosion on its eastern coast.

Environment WB approves credit to support Vietnam’s response to climate change The World Bank in Vietnam announced on June 6 that the Bank’s Board of Executive Directors had approved an 84.4 million USD credit from the International Development Association (IDA) to support Vietnam’s multi-sectoral policy reforms so as to promote climate-resilient landscapes and green transport and energy systems.