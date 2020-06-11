Over 150 wild animals rescued in May
Non-governmental organisation Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) said it helped save 153 wild animals during May.
A langur was rescued and handed over to the Cuc Phuong National Park on May 28 (Photo: ENV)
Hanoi (VNA) - Non-governmental organisation Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) said it helped save 153 wild animals during May.
As an outcome of cooperation between ENV’s wildlife protection department and relevant agencies, the figure consisted of 138 animals that were confiscated and 15 that were voluntarily handed over by local people in Hanoi and Son La, Lang Son, and Quang Tri provinces, among others.
Of note, on May 9, following data collected by ENV, agencies detected and seized 101 turtles in Buon Ma Thuot, the provincial capital of the central highlands’ Dak Lak province. The animals were then taken to the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre, south of Hanoi.
Also during May, three people were fined 12.5 million VND (540 USD) and had their mobile phones confiscated for advertising the illegal trade of wildlife, while two others were arrested for keeping and trading wild animals.
As of last December, ENV had recorded more than 16,000 wildlife-related violations. In 2019 alone it received information from citizens on 1,194 cases, 84 percent of which were tackled by relevant agencies./.