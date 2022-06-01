Over 150 works enter National Press Awards 2021’s final round
The final round of the 16th National Press Awards (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 152 outstanding works entered the final round of the 16th National Press Awards which was held on June 1.
They were selected from 1,911 entries sent to the organising board, according to Nguyen Duc Loi, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA).
The works cover all important events of the country in 2021, from political, economic, social, cultural to security and defence aspects, including the 13th National Party Congress, the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, and COVID-19 prevention and control.
The awarding ceremony is expected to take place on June 21 – the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day./.