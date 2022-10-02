Foreign runners at the event (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) — More than 1,500 athletes competed in different categories for both professional and amateur runners from both Vietnam and abroad in the 47th Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) Newspaper Run for Peace held around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the city on October 2.

Tran Van Dang of the host city and Nguyen Thi Oanh from Bac Giang province finished first in the in the men's elite 8.75km category and women's elite 5.25km event, respectively.

"As an indoor middle-distance runner I am definitely not title favourite when running on road. I didn't think I can beat pro road runners, but I do," Dang told said.

"I set to follow my seniors who is a SEA Games triathlon winner and a SEA Games 10,000m bronze medallist. Even when I was in the lead near the finish line I was still nervous I would be caught and passed. But I made it, I won."

Dang said the win will help him be more confident before he takes part in the National Sports Games later this year, when he is to defend his title in the 800m event.

Benjamin Bruno Orellano from the Embassy of Argentina won the men's race for foreigners and Tracy Ramberg from UNIS school championed the women's class.

They participants ran in the 1.75km (one lap around the lake), 3.5km (two laps), and 5.25km (three laps) categories for both amateur men and women; and women's 5.25km and men's 8.75km (five laps) for pros.

Organisers presented awards for the top five runners in each pool and the three best teams.

The Run for Peace was cancelled for two years in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the annual event, Chu Xuan Dung, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, said the Ha Noi Moi Run for Peace has become an annual popular mass sports activity attracting a large number of people from all walks of life.

"This activity has brought positive impacts to the cultural and spiritual life of Hanoi people. It is one of the most traditional athletic tournaments in Vietnam,” he said.

After two years of absence, the number of the participants this year is higher than in previous events. It shows the development in both quality and scale, confirming the strong influence of this meaningful activity, the official added./.