Over 1,500 people take part in running day in Da Nang
Da Nang (VNA) – Over 1,500 runners joined the Olympic Run Day for Public Health 2021 in the central city of Da Nang on March 27, which was held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.
The runners were from local governmental bodies, armed forces, associations, societies and agencies in the city.
The event was organised to mark the 46th anniversary of Da Nang city's Liberation (March 29) and the 75 years of the Vietnam Sports Day.
Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Pham Tan Xu said the event is part of activities to respond to and promote the “All people take exercises following the example of great Uncle Ho" campaign.
It becomes an annual activity, attracting more and more people from all walks of life, contributing to promote movements of physical training and sports in the local community, he added./.