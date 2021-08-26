Over 15,300 tonnes of rice to be provided to HCM City, Long An
The General Department of State Reserves has issued Decision 521/QD-TCDT on the provision of over 15,356 tonnes of rice from national reserve to Ho Chi Minh City and Long An province to support pandemic-hit residents.
Soldiers prepare foodstuff to deliver to citizens in sealed-off areas (Photo: VNA)
Under the decision, Ho Chi Minh City will receive 14,549.29 tonnes of rice, while Long An will get 807 tonnes.
The rice will be handed over to the Department of State Reserves in HCM City by September 10 at latest, in order to deliver the rice to the needy as soon as possible.
Earlier, in order to assist forces engaging in COVID-19 prevention and control in HCM City, the general department asked the Departments of State Reserves in HCM City, southeast and southern Central Highlands regions to provide medical equipment to HCM City, including 410 sets of tents and 14 power generators./.