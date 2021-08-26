Videos Online book exhibition highlights Vietnam’s glorious history A book exhibition is being held virtually by the Hanoi Library on its website thuvienhanoi.org.vn to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security to be held online The starting round of the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security will be held virtually on October 9 with the participation of more than 180 teams from universities and colleges in Vietnam and ASEAN member states.

Society OVs present medical masks to support HCM City’s COVID-19 fight The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said on August 26 that more than 40,000 specialized medical masks N95 worth over 32,000 USD, donated by the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community, have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, promptly supporting the frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Hanoi to build world-class nature museum in Quoc Oai district The People’s Committee of Hanoi has issued a decision approving the detailed planning of the Vietnam Museum of Nature which will be built in Liep Tuyet, Ngoc My and Ngoc Liep communes of outlying Quoc Oai district.