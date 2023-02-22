Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 832 traffic accidents nationwide from January 15 to February 14, killing 539 people and injuring 565 others, reported the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee.



Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents, fatalities and the injured was down 17.79%, 14.17% and 14%, respectively.

From December 15, 2022 to February 14, 2023, as many as 1,629 accidents nationwide left 1,047 dead and 1,070 wounded, representing annual respective decreases of 17.77%, 12.6% and 14.13%.



There were 1,036 dead and 1,067 injured in 1,610 road accidents, down 17.86%, 12.5% and 14.02% year-on-year, respectively.



Meanwhile, 13 railway accidents killed seven people and injured three.



Two accidents were recorded on sea routes, leaving no one dead or injured./.