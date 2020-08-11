Over 1,600 households install roof-top solar power system in July
The Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC) saw 1,637 customers installing roof-top solar power systems with a combined capacity of 76.729MWp in July.
The results pushed the total number of customers installing those systems in the first seven months of this year to 4,517 with capacity totalling 197.95MWp, reaching 99 percent of the target.
So far, the EVNCPC has developed 8,732 roof-top solar power projects with 295.7MWp of total capacity transferred to the power grid.
To encourage customers to install roof-top solar power systems, the corporation directed power firms in the central and Central Highlands regions to increase communications and make public information related to connection agreement and investment.
At the same time, the firms created optimal conditions for customers to access information, while choosing suitable places for the installation of the system.
Deputy head of the Communications Department of the EVNCPC Hoang Ngoc Thach said that the corporation has also asked its member companies to speed up the implementation of the projects to upgrade middle-voltage power grids in 2020.
At the same time, the firm is encouraging investors and supporting them in developing roof-top solar power projects, thus avoiding overload at 110kV transformer stations.
Currently, 13 power grid upgrading and investment projects serving roof-top solar power systems are underway at a total cost of 145.5 billion VND. They are scheduled to complete in 2020./.
