Business Hanoi releases tourism recovery roadmap for 2022 – 2023 Hanoi will focus on serving domestic visitors with COVID-19 preventive rules remaining in place during the first stage of its tourism recovery roadmap from 2022 – 2023, recently released by the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Over 463,000 users of Mobile Money service reported nationwide More than 463,000 people have used Mobile Money as of February 11, over one month after the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) launched the cashless payment service, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Petrol prices up nearly 1,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices increased by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Capital demand remains high after Lunar New Year holiday The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has to continually inject money to support the liquidity of the banking system as the capital demand and interest rates on the interbank market have remained high though the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday has ended.