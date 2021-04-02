The State Treasury raised nearly 39.21 trillion VND (over 1.7 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via 40 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in the first quarter of 2021.In the quarter, the total value of listed G-bonds was estimated at more than 1.34 quadrillion VND, a marginal drop of 0.7 percent compared to late 2020.The average trading value reached 12.3 trillion VND per session, a year-on-year surge of 20.2 percent.Trading volume through repurchase agreements (repos) accounted for 33.57 percent of the total transaction value in the market.In Q1, foreign investors net bought 5.9 trillion VND, making up 2.04 percent of the total amount.In March alone, more than 12.19 trillion VND was mobilised through 21 G-bond auctions, a month-on-month surge of 246 percent.Interest rates of bonds in successful bids expanded on the maturities of 5 years, 10 years, 15 years and 30 years, with increase ranging from 0.04 – 0.13 percent each year.On the secondary G-bond market, the average trading value in the month reached 10.41 trillion VND per session, down 9.7 percent month-on-month.The total outright purchases of G-bonds in the month hit over 1.5 billion bonds valued at 167 trillion VND.Meanwhile, the total volume traded via repos reached over 671 million bonds, worth more than 72.5 trillion VND, down 8.13 percent from the previous month.Foreign investors made purchases of over 5.4 trillion VND, and outright sales of 3.7 trillion VND./.