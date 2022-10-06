Over 17 million join social insurance
Over 17.24 million Vietnamese people, or 34.84% of the workforce, are joining social insurance, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Over 17.24 million Vietnamese people, or 34.84% of the workforce, are joining social insurance, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).
At the sector’s recent online conference, the VSS said that as of September, 15.73 million people were participating in compulsory social insurance, while 1.51 million others were joining voluntary insurance.
Health insurance covers over 87.5 million people, or 88.4% of the population, while 14.02 million pay unemployed insurance.
VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh said that the sector’s priority tasks in the remaining months of this year are to increase the number of participants and complete the collection of insurance premiums.
To fulfil its target for 2022, the sector needs to attract additional 1.93 million social insurance participants in the fourth quarter./.