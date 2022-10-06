Society Netflix asked to withdraw “Little Women” from app store in Vietnam The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has asked Netflix to withdraw the Korean film series “Little Women” from app store in Vietnam, saying that its content distorts the Vietnamese history.

Society Binh Thuan continues efforts to fight IUU fishing The south-central province of Binh Thuan has made progress in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and protecting aquatic resources, with fishing activities maintained stably.

Society Quang Tri: War-time bombs in residential areas relocated PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) of the US that engages in detecting and defusing bombs, mines, and explosives, announced that it had successfully handled two bombs that were found in the central province of Quang Tri over the past few days.

Society Extension proposed for pilot permission of Vietnamese at Phu Quoc casino The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has agreed to propose the Finance Ministry consider extending the pilot permission of Vietnamese people to play games at a casino in the island city of Phu Quoc for another three years.