Over 170 accommodation facilities serve as quarantine sites
As many as 173 tourist accommodation establishments in 25 cities and provinces across Vietnam had been mobilised as of August 6 to serve as quarantine sites in the fight against COVID-19, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
At a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 173 tourist accommodation establishments in 25 cities and provinces across Vietnam had been mobilised as of August 6 to serve as quarantine sites in the fight against COVID-19, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
With 11,733 rooms and 17,406 beds, the facilities are designated to offer paid quarantine services for foreign experts, investors, and skilled workers entering the country.
VNAT said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently asked the People’s Committees of provinces and cities near international airports to review and update the list of accommodation facilities serving as paid quarantine sites and provide that list to the defence and health ministries.
Bac Ninh province houses the largest number of such accommodation facilities, with 18, followed by Thanh Hoa with 16, Dong Nai 15, Nghe An 14, Quang Ninh 12, Lam Dong 11, and Hai Duong 10.
As of the morning of August 12, Vietnam had recorded 866 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January, including 321 imported cases.
Among them, 399, or 46.1 percent, have made full recovery, while 17 others have succumbed to the disease.
As many as 134,248 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide, including 5,365 at hospitals, 24,180 at other concentrated quarantine sites, and 104,703 at home or in accommodation facilities./.
With 11,733 rooms and 17,406 beds, the facilities are designated to offer paid quarantine services for foreign experts, investors, and skilled workers entering the country.
VNAT said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently asked the People’s Committees of provinces and cities near international airports to review and update the list of accommodation facilities serving as paid quarantine sites and provide that list to the defence and health ministries.
Bac Ninh province houses the largest number of such accommodation facilities, with 18, followed by Thanh Hoa with 16, Dong Nai 15, Nghe An 14, Quang Ninh 12, Lam Dong 11, and Hai Duong 10.
As of the morning of August 12, Vietnam had recorded 866 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January, including 321 imported cases.
Among them, 399, or 46.1 percent, have made full recovery, while 17 others have succumbed to the disease.
As many as 134,248 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide, including 5,365 at hospitals, 24,180 at other concentrated quarantine sites, and 104,703 at home or in accommodation facilities./.