Society COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 15.7 million users Some 15.7 million smartphone users had downloaded Bluezone, a locally-developed contact-tracing app to identify and alert people who have interacted with COVID-19 patients, as of 11am on August 11, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Society Hanoi youngsters learn about ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union - Hanoi Chapter launched a knowledge contest themed “Hanoi - ASEAN 2020: United We Stand” on August 12.

Society More Vietnamese citizens brought home from US Over 340 Vietnamese citizens from states around the US were flown home safely on August 11.

Society Hanoi has 13 communes meeting advanced criteria for new-style rural areas Hanoi now has 13 communes meeting advanced criteria for new-style rural areas, up two communes compared to the end of 2019, according to the city’s coordinating office for the new-style rural area programme.