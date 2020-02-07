Over 1,700 wildlife violations recorded in 2019
The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) recorded 1,777 violations related to wild animal protection in 2019, according to deputy director of ENV Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung.
Pangolins saved thanks to tips from locals (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) recorded 1,777 violations related to wild animal protection in 2019, according to deputy director of ENV Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung.
The figure includes 146 transporting, 979 trading and advertising, and 610 illegal captivity cases, she said.
Nearly 600 cases were reported by locals, Dung said, adding that authorities seized 321 wildlife animals alive.
The penalty for trafficking, trading and capturing wild animals in 2019 was increased from the previous years.
For example, in March, a man from the northern province of Nam Dinh was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison for smuggling 10 oriental small-clawed otters (Amblonyx cinerea).
In late May, a man from the central province of Quang Tri was given 15-month suspended prison sentences for illegally trading eight bear nails on social networks.
In October, a man from the Central Highland province of Kon Tum and another from the central province of Nghe An were sentenced to 5 years, and 5 years and six months in prison respectively for trafficking seven Java pangolins.
In November, a person from the northern province of Quang Ninh was sentenced to 13 years in prison for keeping in captivity and smuggling 145 Java pangolins, seven kg of Java pangolin scales, and 71.4 kg of elephant skin.
To protect wild animals, the ENV suggested intensifying inspections and punishment, while strictly controlling the raising of wild animals for commercial purposes./.