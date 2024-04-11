Business Vietnam National Brand Week to be held in mid-April The Vietnam National Brand Week 2024 will be held nationwide from April 15-21 to raise public awareness of Vietnam national brand and promote products recognised as national brands to domestic and international communities.

Business Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up The retail prices of E5 RON 92 petrol fell by 68 VND to 23,848 VND (0.95 USD) per litre from 3pm on April 11, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Business forum talks green transition towards net-zero emissions by 2050 A business forum on green transition and finance towards net-zero emissions by 2050 was held in Hanoi on April 11, bringing together hundreds of representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations and businesses.

Business F&B market robust on rising middle class The food and beverage (F&B) market in Vietnam is forecast to be robust, with the rising middle class providing significant opportunities for expansion and market entry. However, competition will grow fiercer.