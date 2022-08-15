Over 177,989 Hanoi labourers benefit from housing rent support policy
As of August 8, more than 177,989 labourers in Hanoi have received housing rent support under the Prime Minister’s decision with a total amount of over 92.8 billion USD (3.966 million USD), equivalent to 63.6% and 51% of the set plan, respectively.
As of August 8, more than 177,989 labourers in Hanoi have received housing rent support under the Prime Minister's decision with a total amount of over 92.8 billion USD (3.966 million USD), equivalent to 63.6% and 51% of the set plan, respectively.
According to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, 170,338 labourers working for businesses in the capital city, have received aid worth 85.1 billion VND, and 6,796 of those back to work have got a total of 7.65 billion VND.
Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Bach Lien Huong said the support plan has been performed swiftly and timely.
The municipal People’s Committee has authorised district-level People's Committee to appraise, approve, and implement the disbursement of support for labourers.
Enterprises have been guided to make dossiers requesting support for their labourers in order to avoid backlog of dossiers.
The department has proposed the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to extend the application deadline for another month to maximise support for workers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Decision No.08/QD-TTg dated March 28, 2022 aims to assist workers who face housing difficulties and to help enterprises maintain production and attract back employees who left the country's largest economic hub for their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the decision, labourers working in enterprises will receive 500,000 VND (22 USD) per person each month and those returning to the labour market 1,000,000 VND. The policy targets some 3.4 million labourers./.
