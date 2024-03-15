Illustrative photo (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 1,812 cyber attacks were detected in Vietnam so far this year, a drop of 38% compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

A newly released report by the ministry shows that the information security industry in Vietnam got an estimated revenue of 804 billion VND (about 32,500 USD) in the period, a year on year rise of 46.8%.

In the second quarter of this year, the ministry will develop and issue a guidebook on information system security by levels, instructions to ensure information security at ministerial and provincial levels, and documents to supplement information security criteria in an official dispatch on technical instructions for implementing the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).

It also prepares a report to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the National Cyber Security Strategy to the end of 2024, and another on the implementation of the project "Training and developing information security human resources for the 2021 – 2025 period”.

In the coming time, the ministry expects to complete and submit to the Government a draft decree on electronic signatures and trust services. It will develop a circular on recognising organisations that are eligible to provide foreign electronic signature authentication services and the recognition of foreign electronic signatures and electronic signature certificates./.