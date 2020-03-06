Over 1,800 passengers from epidemic-hit areas land in Can Tho
Hanoi (VNA) – Eleven flights carrying 1,868 passengers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Can Tho international airport from March 1-5, a representative from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam said on March 6.
Of the figure, 168 were Korean citizens and the remaining from COVID-19-hit areas.
The airport and the Can Tho Centre for Disease Control took body temperature for all of the passengers. All those from the RoK were required to fill health declarations.
Others who came from or travelled through the RoK’s Daegu and North Gyeongsang within 14 days from the entry date were quarantined.
Those who show the symptoms of fever, coughing and breathing difficulty were sent to medical establishments for quarantine and treatment as instructed by the Health Ministry.
From March 6, the airport will suspend welcoming flights from the RoK because domestic carriers have temporarily stopped those flights./.
