Business HCM City’s CPI inches up 1.19 percent in February The consumer price index (CPI) in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City increased 1.19 percent in February from the previous month, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Vietnam joins WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, led a delegation to join WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies, which was held virtually in February.

Business Udmurtia keen on boosting bilateral trade with Vietnam First Deputy Prime Minister of the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation Konstantin Suntsov has expressed his belief that its bilateral relations and trade with Vietnam will be enhanced in the coming time.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on March 1, up 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 26).