Over 18,000 new firms set up in first two months
More than 18,000 new businesses were established in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year decline of 4 percent, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
The number of employees registered by the newly-established enterprises rose 9.7 percent to 173,000.
The months saw an addition of over 720.4 trillion VND (32.24 billion USD), in total registered capital, up 12.4 percent. Average level in registered capital per enterprise surged 46.4 percent to reach 18.5 billion VND in the period.
About 11,030 enterprises resumed operations in the first two months, down 7.6 percent while 33,611 others were dissolved, an increase of 18.6 percent.
In February alone, as many as 8,038 new businesses were set up with a combined registered capital of nearly 179.74 trillion VND.
The number of new firms represented a year-on-year drop of 12.3 percent while the amount of capital surged 85.6 percent.
The number of workers registered by these businesses reached almost 57,000, down 22.1 percent./.