Over 190 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan
Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, and the Vietnam Airlines on July 25 coordinated with Japan’s competent agencies to bring home more than 190 Vietnamese citizens from the country.
Security, safety, and hygiene measures are strictly implemented during the flight (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, and the Vietnam Airlines on July 25 coordinated with Japan’s competent agencies to bring home more than 190 Vietnamese citizens from the country.
Passengers on the flight included the elderly, pregnant women, people with illnesses, stranded tourists, workers with expired labour contracts, and students without accommodations due to school closure.
To ensure the safety of the passengers and crew members and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the carrier strictly implemented security, safety, and hygiene measures during the flight.
Right after landing in the Noi Bai International Airport, all the passengers and crew members had their health checked and were taken to a concentrated quarantine centre, in line with the country’s regulations.
Implementing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, relevant domestic agencies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad are building plans to bring Vietnamese citizens home when domestic quarantine capacity permits./.
Passengers on the flight included the elderly, pregnant women, people with illnesses, stranded tourists, workers with expired labour contracts, and students without accommodations due to school closure.
To ensure the safety of the passengers and crew members and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the carrier strictly implemented security, safety, and hygiene measures during the flight.
Right after landing in the Noi Bai International Airport, all the passengers and crew members had their health checked and were taken to a concentrated quarantine centre, in line with the country’s regulations.
Implementing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, relevant domestic agencies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad are building plans to bring Vietnamese citizens home when domestic quarantine capacity permits./.