Health Vietnam firms join international pharmacy-health expo in India A Vietnamese business delegation is taking part in the International Exhibition for Pharma and Healthcare, which began in New Delhi, India, on September 21.

Health Adenovirus infection in children increases dramatically: Hospital The number of children affected with Adenovirus has dramatically increased since August, according to the National Children’s Hospital in Hanoi.

Health Over 3,170 new COVID-19 cases logged on September 20 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,463,404 with 3,177 new cases recorded on September 20, up nearly 1,400 cases from the previous day according to the Ministry of Health.