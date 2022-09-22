Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases logged on September 22
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,467,619 with 1,928 new cases recorded on September 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
With 1,259 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,583,947. Meanwhile, there are 123 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,146.
On September 21, an additional 77,933 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 259,733,668./.