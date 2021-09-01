VNA

This is part of the 30 million vaccine doses that the VNVC has ordered from AstraZeneca under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Health.With the newly-arrived lot, so far Vietnam has received nearly 29.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 10.1 million imported by the VNVC.The same day, the Ministry of Health sent a document asking localities to speed up the injection of the second COVID-19 vaccine shots.Agencies and localities reported that as of August 29, Vietnam had given 19.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the people, including 14.7 million receiving one shot and over 2.5 million others, full two.In order to ensure that the second shots of the vaccine are administrated to those who already received first shots on time, the ministry urged relevant agencies and localities to promptly review the list of people who have received first shots and design plans to give them the second./.