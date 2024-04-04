In March alone, there were over 7 million warnings, rising 6% from the previous month.

The network systems of many agencies, organisations and enterprises were attacked, with data stolen, interface changed and management rights usurped, Xo said, stressing confidential database, tens of Gigabytes in size was involved in data breaches during the three-month period.

The number of crimes taking advantage of cyberspace to gamble or organise gambling was also on the rise. The Criminal Police Department prosecuted 42 cases with 252 suspects involved in gambling worth hundreds of billions of VND.

Meanwhile, 377 people were arrested for suspected involvement in 605 online scams, siphoning some 100 billion VND (over 4 million USD) from their victims.

The Ministry of Public Security recommended agencies, organisations and businesses to improve cybersecurity, and people to join efforts in reporting crimes as well as staying prudent so as to avoid being tricked./.

VNA