Cargo trains run on the North-South rail route. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – More than 470 billion VND (20 million USD) will be potentially earmarked for the renovation of train stations in northern Vietnam, according to a feasibility report by the management board of railway projects.



The report has been recently submitted to the Ministry of Transport for verification.



They include passenger railway stations at Gia Lam (Hanoi – Dong Dang rail route), Cam Giang and Hai Duong (Gia Lam – Hai Phong route) – and four others for rail freight – Vat Cach (Gia Lam – Hai Phong), Dong Dang and Lang Son (Hanoi – Dong Dang) and Xuan Giao (Yen Vien – Lao Cai).



The project is expected to raise the capacity of the stations and develop transportation in the region, says the report.





Illustration. (Photo: VNA)

The management board plans for the project to receive approval sometime between the third and fourth quarters of 2022.



Construction is scheduled to start between 2023 and 2025.



The investment will be sourced from the State budget in line with the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021 – 2025 period./.

