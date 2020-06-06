Over 200 players compete in National Team Chess Champs
Players competing in standard chess category (Source: VNA)
Bac Giang (VNA) – More than 200 players from 20 provinces and cities across Vietnam are taking part in the National Team Chess Championship – TPBank Cup 2020 which began in the northern province of Bac Giang on June 6.
They are competing for nine sets of medals in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles’ standard, rapid and blitz chess.
Male and female players who are listed from the 1st – 32nd places will earn a ticket to the National Chess Championship 2021.
The tournament, which will last until June 15, offers a chance to choose outstanding players to compete in international ones during 2020-2021./.