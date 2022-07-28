The provincial People’s Committee is scheduled to receive the UNESCO's certificate recognising the art of Xoe Thai dance as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and kick off the Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Week and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival at a ceremony on September 24 in Nghia Lo town.

The events are expected to expand tourism development cooperation between Yen Bai with Northwest localities and Ho Chi Minh City.

They will also contribute to promoting tangible and intangible culture heritage, special values of history and culture of ethnic groups in Muong Lo region as well as unique tourism products of Yen Bai, thus attracting domestic and international tourists to the locality, towards fostering its socio-economic development.

The Xoe dance art was recognised by the UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 15, 2021.

Xoe dance has become a symbol of hospitality of Thai people and an important cultural imprint of the community in the northwestern mountainous region./.

VNA