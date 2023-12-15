Videos Van Gogh’s masterpieces introduced in Vietnam A multi-sensory interactive art exhibition entitled “Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience” opened recently in Ho Chi Minh City and received major attention from local people and visitors in the southern metropolis.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends global esports games in Saudi Arabia Vietnamese team PUBG Mobile Viet Nam is competing in the Global Esports Games 2023 (GEG 2023) going on in Riyadh from December 14-15, according to the Vietnam Recreation and Electronic Sport Association (VRESA).

Culture - Sports Filip named in Asian Cup list after becoming Vietnamese Days after receiving his Vietnamese passport, goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has been picked for the 2024 Asian Cup squad of 50 to train ahead of next month's tournament.

Culture - Sports Dazzling artistic light displays at Hue imperial city’s Ngo Mon People in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue were treated to a feast of light spectacle staged by French and Vietnamese artists at Ngo Mon (Moon Gate) in the imperial city of Hue on December 12.