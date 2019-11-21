Over 200,000 visitors flock to Ben Tre coconut festival
The fifth coconut festival wrapped up in the southern province of Ben Tre on November 20.
A farmer is harvesting coconuts (Photo: VNA)
Ben Tre (VNA) – The fifth coconut festival wrapped up in the southern province of Ben Tre on November 20.
A wide range of activities was held during the festival, including a trade fair, a coconut food festival, and cultural and sporting events, drawing over 200,000 visitors.
The coconut food festival alone featured 900 pavilions of 270 units and businesses both in and outside the province.
The trade fair attracted more than 150,000 visitors and grossed over 52 billion VND (2.24 million USD) in revenues.
Participating businesses signed 30 memoranda of understanding (MoU) on sales cooperation with domestic and foreign partners.
At the closing ceremony, the provincial People’s Committee honoured individuals, households and businesses in recognition of their significant contributions to the local coconut industry.
Ben Tre is now home to over 72,000ha of coconut plantations, accounting for half of the country’s and 80 percent of the Mekong Delta’s total plantations.
With over 800 million nuts each year, the province earns over 200 million USD from exports, and its coconut products are available in more than 50 countries and territories worldwide./.