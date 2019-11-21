Society ILO applauds Vietnam’s adoption of revised Labour Code The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Vietnam’s adoption of the revised Labour Code on November 20, saying that the code will held everyone gain fair benefits of economic growth.

Society iParking service needs reviewing for expansion A service launched two years to help drivers find parking lots via an app had fallen short of expectations in Hanoi, reported Kinh Te & Do Thi (Economy & City) newspaper.

Society Trade unions to help workers go home for Tet Vietnamese trade unions have announced plans to support workers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, especially those who have not returned home in years.

Society VAVA, Japanese bomb counterpart boost cooperation The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin (VAVA) and the Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in Hanoi on November 20.