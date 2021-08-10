More than 203,000 thousand rapid test kits donated by Germany to Vietnam have safely arrived in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

Hanoi (VNA) – A batch of over 203,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits donated by Germany have safely arrived in Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the second shipment of 1 million quick test kits that administrations of several German states presented to Vietnam to help the country control the spread of COVID-19.



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines transported the medical supplies from Frankfurt to HCM City free of charge.



These COVID-19 rapid test kits have been approved for use in Germany by the German Institute for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (BfArM). They will be allocated to HCM City and Binh Duong province, which are the current largest pandemic hotspots of the country.



On June 27, 170,000 rapid test kits were also transported by Vietnam Airlines from Germany to Hanoi.



Vietnam Airlines has transported more than 3,000 experts, officials, doctors and medical students from many parts of the country to participate in the fight against the epidemic in southern localities such as HCM City, Binh Duong, Dong Thap./.