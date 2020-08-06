Society Campaign calling for public involvement in COVID-19 fight launched The Ministry of Health (MoH) in conjunction with eight other units launched a communications campaign to run from August 6 to September 30 to raise public awareness about the importance of implementing COVID-19 preventive measures and adopting healthy practices amid the pandemic.

Society Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle “Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Society Returning overseas students apply for study at local schools Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University, one of the members of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM).

Society Mekong Delta begins relief work after bad weather Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.