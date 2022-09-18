Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – China International Trade Fair 2022 will take place in the northern border province of Lang Son from November 2-9.



Co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, the provincial Department of Industry and Trade and the provincial Centre for Industrial Encouragement and Trade Promotion, the event is within the framework of the 2022 National Programme on Trade Promotion and the Lang Son Trade Promotion Programme and celebrations for the 191st founding anniversary of the province.



According to the organising board, the event is expected to attract over 100 exhibitors at home and abroad with over 220 stalls.



In particular, 20 stalls will showcase the province’s key products, including One Commune, One Product and outstanding rural and industrial products.



The Chinese companies will introduce their agro-forestry-fishery products, processed food, apparel, leather and footwear and household appliances.



Apart from 40 stalls by cities and provinces nationwide, 10 others will display logistics, finance-banking and tourism services.



The event is expected to help firms boost production and trade, seek partners and create networking opportunities for Vietnamese and Chinese companies./.