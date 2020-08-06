Over 220 Vietnamese citizens brought home safely from Japan
More than 220 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 5.
Security, safety, and hygiene measures are strictly implemented during the repatriation flight (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 220 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 5.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and the carrier, together with Japanese relevant agencies.
The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts and students without accommodations and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff members to help the citizens with boarding procedures at the airport.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, the flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and the carrier, together with Japanese relevant agencies.
The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts and students without accommodations and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff members to help the citizens with boarding procedures at the airport.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, the flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.