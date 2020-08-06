Society Da Nang quarantines Hai Chau district’s health clinic Authorities of the central city of Da Nang applied a 14-day quarantine to all staff, patients and their caregivers at the Hai Chau district’s health clinic, starting at 12:00 of August 5.

Society Over 200 hotels to provide paid quarantine services As many as 207 hotels with nearly 23,250 beds in 25 cities and provinces across the country have registered to provide paid quarantine services by July 30, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Society Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021 The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Society Sailors’ health certificates extended in pandemic time The Ministry of Health (MoH) has agreed with a proposal of the Vietnam Maritime Administration on the extension of health documents and certificates of sailors in international vessels until year’s end due to COVID-19.