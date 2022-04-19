Health Bac Lieu begins COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-12 The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on April 18 started to vaccinate children aged from 5 to under 12 against COVID-19.

Health Vietnam records 14,660 new COVID-19 cases on April 17 A total of 14,660 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 16 to 4pm April 17, according to the Ministry of Health.