Stranded Vietnamese citizens before board the plane home (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and Uzbekistan, together with Uzbekistan Airways and the European country’s relevant agencies on September 1-2 arranged a flight bringing 232 Vietnamese citizens home.

The flight was conducted per order of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, carrying 226 workers, four students and two stranded businesspeople.

Among the labourers, some had been declared being infected with SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 but were negative for the virus after the second testing. Safety and hygiene measures were applied during the flight to ensure safety for all passengers and the crew.

In the context of movement restrictions caused by the pandemic, the Vietnamese Embassy closely joined hands with Uzbekistan Airways, local competent agencies and relevant companies to help the citizens with boarding procedures.

Previously, the embassy stayed in touch with the citizens and the Vietnamese community in the country also provided them with necessities.

All passengers and crewmembers on board received medical check-ups right after landing in the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi before being sent to quarantine facilities.

In the coming time, more flights will be operated to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./